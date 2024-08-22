Nippon Steel, JFE Steel to Acquire Interest in Australian Coal Mine; Aiming for Cost-Cutting and Sustainability

Yomiuri Shimbun file photos

Signs for Nippon Steel Corp. and JFE Steel Corp.

Nippon Steel Corp. and JFE Steel Corp. announced on Thursday they will acquire interest in a coal mine in the state of Queensland, Australia. Currently, Australia’s Whitehaven Coal Ltd. holds complete stake ownership of the mine.

While Nippon Steel will acquire a 20% interest in the mine for $720 million, or about ¥104.5 billion, JFE will acquire 10% for $360 million, roughly ¥52.2 billion.

In blast furnace production, steel is made through reactions between iron ore and coking coal. The companies will aim to cut costs and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by ensuring a stable, long-term supply of high-quality coking coal.