Nippon Steel Hires Pompeo for U.S. Steel Acquisition; Pompeo’s Insight into Security Challenges Sought
14:02 JST, July 20, 2024
NEW YORK – Nippon Steel Corp. said on Saturday that it has hired former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as an advisor for its acquisition of United States Steel Corp. With the U.S. presidential election in November, the acquisition has become a political issue, and Pompeo’s appointment is intended to facilitate coordinating the completion of the purchase.
Nippon Steel said that Pompeo is “respected” by both Republicans and Democrats. The company added that he has unparalleled insight into the security challenges facing the United States. “We will work together to make the U.S. economy and national security stronger through this acquisition,” Nippon Steel said.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Auto Insurance to Cost More in 2026
-
Japan’s Transport Ministry Proposes Automated Logistics Link Between Tokyo and Osaka
-
Services Producer Prices Rise by 2.5%
-
Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
-
AI-Equipped Energy Efficient Air Conditioners Grow In Popularity; Some Can Guess Users’ Moods, Automatically Adjust Temperature
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Auto Insurance to Cost More in 2026
- Japan’s Transport Ministry Proposes Automated Logistics Link Between Tokyo and Osaka
- Services Producer Prices Rise by 2.5%
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’