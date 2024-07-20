Nippon Steel Hires Pompeo for U.S. Steel Acquisition; Pompeo’s Insight into Security Challenges Sought

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

NEW YORK – Nippon Steel Corp. said on Saturday that it has hired former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as an advisor for its acquisition of United States Steel Corp. With the U.S. presidential election in November, the acquisition has become a political issue, and Pompeo’s appointment is intended to facilitate coordinating the completion of the purchase.

Nippon Steel said that Pompeo is “respected” by both Republicans and Democrats. The company added that he has unparalleled insight into the security challenges facing the United States. “We will work together to make the U.S. economy and national security stronger through this acquisition,” Nippon Steel said.