Toyota Confirms No New Misconduct Cases in Certification Review Beyond Previously Disclosed Models

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Friday that, after reviewing the model certification process required for mass production, they found no new cases of misconduct beyond the seven vehicle models already disclosed. This report was submitted to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry on the same day.

On June 3, Toyota revealed that there had been misconduct involving the internal use of development data in certification tests for a total of seven models, including the popular Yaris Cross, leading to the suspension of production of three models. The company had aimed to finalize the results of its internal investigation around the end of June.

Regarding the three models which had their production halted, Toyota stated that it will consider resuming production after the ministry confirms their compliance with standards.