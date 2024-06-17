Japan Retailer Aeon to Expand E-receipt Service at Around 4,000 Stores
13:46 JST, June 17, 2024
Aeon Co. announced it will sequentially expand its electronic receipt service to up to around 4,000 stores within its 19 group companies, starting this Friday.
The 19 group companies, including Aeon Retail Co., The Daiei, Inc. and My Basket Co., will allow customers who have download the company’s app, iAEON, to receive e-receipts on their smartphones at check-out.
The e-receipts will have the same information as what is written on paper receipts, and returns and issuance of invoices will also be available.
According to Aeon, the digitization will cut down on the use of paper equivalent of 78,000 trees annually.
