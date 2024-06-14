LY to End Line Pay Service in Japan in April
13:12 JST, June 14, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — LY Corp. said Thursday that it will end its Line Pay smartphone payment service in Japan by the end of April next year.
The Line messaging app provider will consolidate Line Pay into PayPay, its separate smartphone payment platform, in a move designed to enhance its payment business.
Line Pay will end its money transfer service between individual users in early September. Payments using quick response codes at stores and online payments will become unavailable in late April.
