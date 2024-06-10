Honda Motor Co. Headquarters Inspected by Japan’s Transport Ministry; Fourth Among Five Vehicle Makers Searched Over Testing Fraud  

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Honda Motor Co.’s headquarters in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry conducted an on-site inspection at Honda Motor Co.’s headquarters in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Monday morning over falsified applications for model certification.

Model certificates are necessary to mass-produce automobiles and motorcycles.

The ministry launched the on-site inspections under the Road Transport Vehicle Law, and Honda is the fourth company to be inspected by the ministry following Toyota Motor Corp., Yamaha Motor Co. and Suzuki Motor Corp.

Mazda Motor Corp. is also expected to undergo an on-site inspection soon.

Honda has been found to have irregularities in 22 models, the most among 38 models from five vehicle makers. The fraudulent activities came to light in noise and engine output tests for cars including FIT and N-BOX models which were manufactured from 2007 through 2022.