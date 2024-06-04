Transport Ministry Conducts On-Site Inspection on Toyota Motor Headquarters Building in Toyota, Aichi Pref. in Connection with Performance Test Irregularities
10:00 JST, June 4, 2024
The transport ministry conducted an on-site inspection of the Toyota Motor Corp. headquarters building in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on Tuesday morning, in connection with irregularities in vehicle performance tests.
This is believed to be the first time that the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry conducted an on-site inspection of the Toyota Motor Corp. headquarters, according to the ministry.
