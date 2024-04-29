Toyota Tests Hilux Electric Pickup Trucks for Bus Services in Thai City; Company Aims for 2025 Sales Debut
20:00 JST, April 29, 2024
BANGKOK — Toyota Motor Corp. has started using an electric model from its Hilux pickup truck series for bus services in the central Thai city of Pattaya as part of an experiment aimed at gathering passenger feedback and other data for developmental purposes. Toyota is considering selling Hilux EVs in Thailand in 2025.
In Thailand, buses called songthaew, which are essentially pickup trucks with seats and roofs installed on the back, are widely used for public transportation.
Toyota will run the experiment with 12 EVs until 2025, gathering data on such things as battery durability and mileage.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., Philippines to Strengthen Nickel Supply Chains; Reduce Reliance on China for Critical Minerals
-
Shinkansen to Have Private Rooms by FY 2026, JR Tokai Announces
-
Survey: 80％ Worried About Recognizing AI as Patent Inventor; Respondents Fear Increase in Unverified Inventions
-
Ride-Sharing Services Start in Tokyo; Kanagawa, Aichi, Kyoto, Others To Follow Suit
-
Japan’s Docomo To Sell Contactless Smart Rings; Users Can Make Payments at the Wave of a Hand
JN ACCESS RANKING
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’