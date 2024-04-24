Ginza Mitsukoshi Department Store Holds Festive Food Event to Lure in Golden Week Tourists

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tsukiji Gindaco’s pop-up store at Ginza Mitsukoshi on Wednesday

The Ginza Mitsukoshi department store began holding a festival-themed event in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday. The store aims to meet an expected surge in Japanese and foreign visitors during the Golden Week holidays with a variety of limited-time food specials.

For the Ginza de Ennichi event, which will run through May 6, the store’s seventh floor has been decorated with festival-like food stalls, which serve as pop-up shops for 10 popular brands.

Takoyaki shop and restaurant Tsukiji Gindaco will be selling its octopus dumplings with truffle for ¥2,160 a serving and two other options through April 30. From May 1 to May 6, it will sell three varieties of takoyaki, including takoyaki with stir-fried shrimp in chili sauce for ¥1,944 a serving.

Confectionery company Bourbon Corp. will be serving desserts featuring its Choko Anpan product, while Fujiya Co. will be offering a drink featuring pieces of its chocolate Home Pies.