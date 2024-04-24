IHI Subsidiary Falsifies Data on Engine Performances of Ships and Trains

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

IHI Corp., a major heavy industry company, announced Wednesday that its subsidiary, IHI Power Systems Co., has been falsifying data on the performance of engines used in ships and trains. The company has been presenting falsified fuel consumption efficiency figures to its customers to make the performance seem higher than it actually is.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is investigating the case in detail.

According to the announcement, IHI had falsified data on 4,361 engines for ships, trains, and other vehicles shipped since 2003.

A special investigation committee consisting of outside experts, including lawyers, will be established to determine the cause and compile measures to prevent recurrence.

IHI expresses its deepest apologies for betraying everyone’s trust and causing great inconvenience and concern.