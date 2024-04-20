Home>Business>Companies

Ezaki Glico’s ‘Putchin Pudding’ and Other Refrigerated Products Halted Shipments Due to Failure in Logistics and Procurement System

Courtesy of Ezaki Glico Co.
Putchin Pudding

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:55 JST, April 20, 2024

Osaka-based food company Ezaki Glico Co. announced Friday that it has been unable to ship refrigerated products such as dairy products and confectionery due to a failure in its core system for logistics and procurement system. The company aims to resume shipments in mid-May and said the problem occurred during a system switchover and was not caused by a cyber-attack.

Ezaki Glico said the glitch has halted shipments of almost all refrigerated products, including “Putchin Pudding” and “Cafe Au Lait.”

