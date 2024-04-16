Hankyu Corp. Unveils First New Train in 11 Years; Retaining Maroon Color

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A new Hankyu train which will be in operation from this summer is seen in Settsu, Osaka Prefecture, on Tuesday.

OSAKA — Hankyu Corp. unveiled to the press on Tuesday a new train model to be introduced on its Kyoto Line between Osaka-umeda and Kyoto-kawaramachi stations. The train model will have cars dedicated to a new premium seating service that will be rolled out this July. This is the first time in 11 years that Hankyu has introduced a new train model.

Compared to the existing trains, the new trains, which will be the same maroon color, consume up to 60% less electricity and are more environmentally friendly.

The fee for the premium seating is ¥500 in addition to the fare. The seats are spaciously arranged and are equipped with a retractable table and power outlets.

A representative of the company said: “We were particular about creating a space that gives passengers a sense of quality. We hope that passengers will use it for a wide range of purposes, such as commuting to work and going on excursions.”