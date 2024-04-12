Home>Business>Companies

Japan’s Cutting-Edge Semiconductor Company Rapidus Establishes 1st U.S. Office in Silicon Valley for Future

The Yomiuri Shimbun/Yasuhiro Kobayashi
Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike, center, and Raidus Design Solutions President Henri Richard, right, are seen at an opening ceremony in Silicon Valley, Calif. on Thursday.

By Yasuhiro Kobayashi / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

13:48 JST, April 12, 2024

Silicon Valley, Calif. – Rapidus Corp., a Japanese company aiming to manufacture cutting-edge semiconductors, opened its first U.S. office in Silicon Valley, Calif., on Thursday, to sell its products to IT giants such as Google and Apple.

Rapidus has established its subsidiary company Raidus Design Solutions in Santa Clara in the Silicon Valley area and opened the U.S. subsidiary office, headed by Henri Richard.

Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike joined Richard for the opening ceremony. Koike emphasized the importance of establishing an office in Silicon Valley, saying that cultivating customers in the area, where leading AI companies congregate, will be extremely important for the Japanese company.

