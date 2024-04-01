Hokkaido’s Confectionery Manufacturer Rokkatei to Open Store in California in October to Sell ‘Marusei Butter Sandwich’ and Others



Rokkatei’s products

Rokkatei, a confectionery manufacturer in Obihiro, Hokkaido, which produces popular Hokkaido souvenirs, will open a new store in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., in October, the company revealed on Monday.

Rokkatei was founded in 1933 and has 66 stores in Hokkaido. The new store in the United States will be the company’s first store outside Hokkaido.

According to Rokkatei, with increase in the number of foreign visitors to Hokkaido, the company has been considering expanding business overseas, mainly aiming at further improving English and customer service skills among its employees.