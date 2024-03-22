Shinjuku Alta Commercial Facility to Close in February Next Year; Known as Filming Location for Live Variety Show ‘Waratte Iitomo!’
21:05 JST, March 22, 2024
Shinjuku Alta, a commercial facility known as the symbol of the east exit of JR Shinjuku Station in Tokyo, will end its operation on February 28, 2025, department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings announced on Friday.
Shinjuku Alta, which opened in 1980, houses clothing stores and general merchandise stores. The building was home to Fuji Television’s “Waratte Iitomo!” program, hosted by popular TV personality Tamori, which aired on weekdays until March 2014.
Isetan Mitsukoshi plans to redevelop the area around the east exit of Shinjuku Station, centered around the Isetan Shinjuku flagship store.
