McDonald’s Japan: System Failure Causes Suspension of Operations at Many Outlets
20:54 JST, March 15, 2024
McDonald’s Japan had a system failure Friday afternoon, causing many outlets around the country to temporarily suspend operations.
Delivery and other services were also unavailable at some locations. McDonald’s Japan is investigating the cause.
The hamburger chain posted a notification on its website in Japanese stating, “We have temporarily suspended operations at many outlets nationwide. We apologize for any inconvenience.”
Posters with the same information were put up at the outlets. It did not specify the scale of the system failure nor when it will be restored.
