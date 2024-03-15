Rakuten Mobile Temporalily Experienced Data Communication Failure in Some Areas; Service Restored (UPDATE1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Rakuten Mobile, Inc. announced Friday that data communication was temporarily unavailable or difficult to use in some areas. Voice calls and emergency calls were unaffected.

The company resotred the service at around 2:45 p.m.

According to the announcement, there was a problem with data communication on Wi-Fi routers as well as cell phones. Rakuten Mobile was investigating its cause.

There have been several postings on social media that communication apps and other services were not available. The company apologized for any inconvenience caused by the disruption.