- Companies
Chelsea, Japan’s Long-selling Candy, to End Sales at End of March
13:40 JST, March 4, 2024
Meiji Co. said Monday that it will end sales of its long-selling “Chelsea” candy series, which has been on sale for 53 years, at the end of March. The company explained that “profitability has deteriorated due to the sluggish sales scale caused by changes in the market environment and customer needs.” Production has already ended at the end of February.
The Chelsea series, based on a traditional Scottish pastry, was first sold in 1971 in butter and yogurt flavors, followed by coffee and royal milk tea flavors. However, sales peaked at about 2.5 billion yen in fiscal 2002 and declined to about 500 million yen in fiscal 2022.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Current Account Surplus Doubles in ’23
-
‘All-country’ Stock Mutual Funds Popular with NISA Investors
-
Japan Real Wages Fall at Steepest Pace in 9 Years in 2023
-
Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
-
Shippers to be Required to Make Plans to Reduce Cargo Waiting Time to Address Logistics Industry’s ‘2024 Problem’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Current Account Surplus Doubles in ’23
- ‘All-country’ Stock Mutual Funds Popular with NISA Investors
- Japan Real Wages Fall at Steepest Pace in 9 Years in 2023
- Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager