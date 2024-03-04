Toyota Resumes Operations at All Remaining Plants

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Toyota Motor Corp. head office

Nagoya (Jiji Press)—Toyota Motor Corp. on Monday resumed operations at all of the group facilities in Japan that remained suspended due to fraudulent engine performance tests by an affiliated engine maker.

This time, production was resumed at Toyota Auto Body Co.’s plant in Inabe, Mie Prefecture, and Gifu Auto Body Co.’s plant in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, after the transport ministry last week removed its shipment suspension order for three engine models made by Toyota Industries Corp.

The engine test scandal had led Toyota Motor to suspend up to six lines at four group plants.

On Jan. 29, the automaker suspended domestic shipments of six vehicle models, including the Hiace van, equipped with the engines made by the affiliate. The scandal also affected production of Toyota’s mainstay Alphard minivan at the Inabe plant.