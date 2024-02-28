Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Praises Hiroshima AI Process in Meeting at Prime Minister’s Office

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen prior to entering the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Mark Zuckerberg praised the Hiroshima AI Process, a framework to discuss agendas on generative AI that was initiated by the Group of Seven while chaired by Japan, the Meta CEO told Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

The two exchanged opinions on the safety of AI and measures against the spread of false information.

Zuckerberg expressed hopes for Japan’s high-quality technologies and intention to invest in them.

He told reporters after the meeting that the two had a productive conversation about the use of AI in the future, adding that he is excited for the work that is happening in Japan.