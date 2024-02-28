- Companies
Toyota to Resume Output at 2 Plants in Japan
12:00 JST, February 28, 2024
Nagoya (Jiji Press)—Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that it will resume operations at two lines in two plants in central Japan Monday that have been suspended due to fraudulent performance tests involving an affiliated engine maker.
The resumption comes after the transport ministry Tuesday lifted its shipment suspension of three engine models made by Toyota Industries Corp.
The two plants, in Inabe, Mie Prefecture, and in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, make the Hiace van, among other models.
