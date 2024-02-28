- Companies
Japan’s Rapidus to Develop AI Chip Parts with Tenstorrent
10:25 JST, February 28, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp. said Tuesday that it will develop a semiconductor component for artificial intelligence engines jointly with its U.S. partner, Tenstorrent Holdings Inc.
The two companies will develop an edge-AI accelerator, which enables speedy machine learning for generative AI engines. Rapidus will be commissioned to make the component.
Established in 2022, Rapidus aims to produce in Japan next-generation chips with a circuit line width of 2 nanometers with government support. It is building a factory in Chitose, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan.
“Tenstorrent is our first client that we can officially speak of,” Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike told a press conference.
A research institute whose members include Rapidus and the University of Tokyo will also cooperate in the development of the edge-AI accelerator, which will utilize a subsidy from the industry ministry.
Tenstorrent CEO Jim Keller said that the collaboration with Rapidus will further facilitate the development of next-generation technologies.
