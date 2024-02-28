Home>Business>Companies
  • Companies

Japan’s Rapidus to Develop AI Chip Parts with Tenstorrent

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike, left, and Tenstorrent CEO Jim Keller shake hands at their press conferrence in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Jiji Press

10:25 JST, February 28, 2024

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp. said Tuesday that it will develop a semiconductor component for artificial intelligence engines jointly with its U.S. partner, Tenstorrent Holdings Inc.

The two companies will develop an edge-AI accelerator, which enables speedy machine learning for generative AI engines. Rapidus will be commissioned to make the component.

Established in 2022, Rapidus aims to produce in Japan next-generation chips with a circuit line width of 2 nanometers with government support. It is building a factory in Chitose, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan.

“Tenstorrent is our first client that we can officially speak of,” Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike told a press conference.

A research institute whose members include Rapidus and the University of Tokyo will also cooperate in the development of the edge-AI accelerator, which will utilize a subsidy from the industry ministry.

Tenstorrent CEO Jim Keller said that the collaboration with Rapidus will further facilitate the development of next-generation technologies.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING