- Companies
Toshiba Launches Weather Service to Predict Hail, Expected to Be Utilized for Public and Private Sectors
20:55 JST, February 25, 2024
Toshiba Corp. launched a weather analysis service that predicts hail for companies and local governments. Using in-house weather analysis technology, the service predicts whether hail will fall within a few dozen minutes based on radar reflected from clouds.
It is expected to be used to protect assets such as cars and houses and any calls for evacuation.
The technology emits radio waves horizontally and vertically to distinguish between rain and hail, then divides the entire country into 250-meter squares. Each area on the map is rated on a three-point scale on the chance of hail occurring: “highly likely,” “likely” or “almost unlikely.”
The service is expected to be offered to non-life insurance companies, local governments, the construction industry, public transportation and the energy industry. If hail is predicted, protective nets could be set up in farms to shield crops.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Eyes 45 B. Yen in Aid for Optical Semiconductors
-
Business, Labor Leaders Reaffirm Vow to Raise Wages in Shunto Talks
-
Japan Real Wages Fall at Steepest Pace in 9 Years in 2023
-
Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
-
Japan’s Job Availability Ratio Rises for 2nd Straight Year
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes 45 B. Yen in Aid for Optical Semiconductors
- Business, Labor Leaders Reaffirm Vow to Raise Wages in Shunto Talks
- Japan Real Wages Fall at Steepest Pace in 9 Years in 2023
- Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
- Japan’s Job Availability Ratio Rises for 2nd Straight Year