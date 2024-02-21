- Companies
Snow Peak to Go Private with Help from U.S. Fund
16:50 JST, February 21, 2024
Niigata, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press) — Japanese outdoor goods maker Snow Peak Inc. said Tuesday it will go private with support from U.S. investment fund Bain Capital.
Snow Peak and Bain will jointly launch a tender offer to buy shares in the company for ¥1,250 apiece for a total of some ¥34 billion during the period between Wednesday and April 12.
Going private will allow Snow Peak to make decisions flexibly as it is struggling with waning demand for outdoor goods that had grown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Snow Peak Chairman and President Toru Yamai will continue to manage the company even after it goes private. The company aims to strengthen its brand recognition overseas through cooperation with Bain.
Based in the central Japan prefecture of Niigata, Snow Peak was founded in 1958 as a hardware wholesaler.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Business Delegation, Chinese Premier Li Meet; Both Sides Tout Importance of Bilateral Economic Ties
-
Japan Eyes 45 B. Yen in Aid for Optical Semiconductors
-
Japan’s Job Availability Ratio Rises for 2nd Straight Year
-
Japanese Automakers’ New Car Market Share Plummeting in Thailand
-
Budget Carrier Air Japan Poised to Start Flights to Bangkok; New Airline to Focus on Southeast Asia Routes
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Business Delegation, Chinese Premier Li Meet; Both Sides Tout Importance of Bilateral Economic Ties
- Japan Eyes 45 B. Yen in Aid for Optical Semiconductors
- Japan’s Job Availability Ratio Rises for 2nd Straight Year
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- M4.8 Earthquake Hits Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Expected