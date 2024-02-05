Honda to Conduct Self-Driving Vehicle Pilot Study in Ibaraki Pref. in Mid-Feb; Members of the Public Can Make Reservations to Take a Ride

The Yomiuri Shimbun

One of Honda’s driverless vehicles, which can be summoned with a wristwatch-like device, is seen in Joso, Ibaraki Prefecture.

Honda Motor Co. is set to conduct a public pilot study for its self-driving vehicles in mid-February at the Agri-Science Valley Joso, a commercial facility in Joso, Ibaraki Prefecture. The vehicles will operate between various sites at the location, including a Michi-no-Eki roadside rest area and a facility offering agricultural experiences. The automaker is planning to utilize the knowledge gained through the study in the development of the company’s self-driving vehicles.

The study will use CiKoMa, a modified golf cart turned small electric vehicle (EV) developed by Honda’s affiliate, Honda R&D Co. The EV accommodates up to two passengers and uses sensors and cameras to detect buildings, people and vehicles entering and leaving the area. The study will test the safety of the EV.

Participants in the study will be able to summon CiKoMa to a desired location using a special wristwatch-like device provided by Honda. Reservations are necessary to take part in the study.

Self-driving technology is categorized into five levels according to the amount of driver involvement, with Level 5 indicating the most advanced automation. In this initial study, the vehicle will operate at Level 2 with staff on board, but Honda aims to reach Level 4 — full automation — by 2025.