Emirates Unveils Premium Economy Class for A380 Narita-Dubai Route

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Premium economy seats introduced in Emirates’ A380, which flies between Narita and Dubai.

Emirates airlines introduced its latest type of its Airbus A380 premium economy class seats in December, numbering 56 seats. The airbus flies the Narita-Dubai route, and the class is categorized between business and economy.

A380 also provides a bar counter and shower for its first class passengers.

The Gulf airliner recently disclosed its luxury facilities to the media at Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture.

Of the four classes of seats on the A380, the most luxurious first class area offers a private room-like environment, keeping in mind passengers’ privacy and has a lounge with a bar along with a shower. All of the aircraft’s seats are equipped with large monitors, offering more than 6,500 channels that play movies and music as well as high-quality food services, including vegan meals and those that can be eaten by diabetics.

Emirates airlines started flights to Japan in 2002. The company currently operates passenger flights to more than 140 destinations around the world, with a daily flight from Narita to Dubai.