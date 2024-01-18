- Companies
JR East to Promote Kise to CEO
10:31 JST, January 18, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, said Wednesday that it will promote Executive Vice President Yoichi Kise to president and CEO on April 1.
Kise, 59, will be the first to take the helm among those who joined JR East after the company was created following the 1987 breakup and privatization of the Japanese National Railways.
He entered JR East in April 1989 and assumed the current post in June 2021. He has engaged in projects including large-scale redevelopment near Shinagawa Station in Tokyo.
“My task now is to further accelerate and upgrade reforms,” Kise said at a press conference.
Kise will replace Yuji Fukasawa, 69, who will become chairman without the right to represent the company.
Fukasawa has been president and CEO since 2018 and overseen pandemic-era efforts to strengthen non-railway operations and review unprofitable regional lines.
The current JR East chairman, Tetsuro Tomita, 72, will become adviser.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Govt Expects 1.3% Economic Growth in FY 2024
-
JAL, ANA to Cancel Total of 390 Flights on Saturday, Sunday, Affecting 63,000 Passengers
-
BOJ Holds Record 54% of JGBs at End-Sept.
-
First and Business Classes of JAL’s New Aircraft are Private Cabins with Doors; Flights Begin on Jan. 24 between Haneda and New York
-
Jetstar Cancels 17 Flights, Affecting 2,600 Passengers, Friday Evening Due to System Troubles (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Japan Govt Expects 1.3% Economic Growth in FY 2024
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak