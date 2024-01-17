Daihatsu to Lose Certificates for 3 Models

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Japanese transport ministry on Tuesday began procedures to revoke type certificates for three vehicle models made by Daihatsu Motor Co., including the Gran Max, over its involvement in fraudulent safety tests.

The other two affected models are the Town Ace, which is supplied to Toyota Motor Corp., and the Bongo, which is provided to Mazda Motor Corp.

The ministry will make an official decision to revoke the type certificates after hearing from Daihatsu on Jan. 23. Type certificates are required to mass-produce a certain model.

“It’s a big problem that might threaten the trustworthiness of the Japanese manufacturing industry,” transport minister Tetsuo Saito told a press conference.