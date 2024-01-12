Home>Business>Companies
Jetstar Cancels 17 Flights, Affecting 2,600 Passengers, Friday Evening Due to System Troubles (UPDATE 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Jetstar passenger plane

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:47 JST, January 12, 2024 (updated at 21:25 JST)

Jetstar Japan temporarily suspended all departures on Friday evening at Narita and other airports in Japan due to system troubles.

According to the low-cost carrier, troubles occurred with a system to manage the weight of baggage at about 3:50 p.m. on the day. At about 7:30 p.m., flight operation was resumed after the system was restored.

Due to the trouble, 17 flights were canceled, affecting about 2,600 passengers.

