Jetstar Cancels 17 Flights, Affecting 2,600 Passengers, Friday Evening Due to System Troubles (UPDATE 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Jetstar passenger plane

Jetstar Japan temporarily suspended all departures on Friday evening at Narita and other airports in Japan due to system troubles.

According to the low-cost carrier, troubles occurred with a system to manage the weight of baggage at about 3:50 p.m. on the day. At about 7:30 p.m., flight operation was resumed after the system was restored.

Due to the trouble, 17 flights were canceled, affecting about 2,600 passengers.