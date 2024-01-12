- Companies
Fujitsu U.K. Unit CEO to Testify over Post Office Horizon Scandal
17:34 JST, January 12, 2024
LONDON (Jiji Press) — Paul Patterson, CEO of a British unit of Fujitsu Ltd., is set to testify at a House of Commons committee meeting Tuesday over a high-profile case in which numerous post office managers in Britain were wrongly charged with cash theft.
The false accusations resulted from a flawed accounting system supplied by the Japanese technology giant. Patterson also serves as a corporate executive officer at the Japanese parent company.
Other witnesses at the Business and Trade Committee meeting will include Nick Read, CEO of Britain’s mail service company, Kevin Hollinrake, British minister for enterprise, markets and small business, and former post office managers who were falsely charged, the British lower house committee said Thursday.
In the case that took place between 1999 and 2015, more than 700 people, including post office managers, were falsely charged for fraud or embezzlement following the discovery of discrepancies between cash balances at counters and accounting records at post offices that introduced Fujitsu’s Horizon accounting system.
Although the gaps were later found to have resulted from a defect in the Horizon system, only some of the accused people had their convictions revoked.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
BOJ Governor Ueda Sees Need to Look at More Price Data
-
JAL, ANA to Cancel Total of 390 Flights on Saturday, Sunday, Affecting 63,000 Passengers
-
BOJ Keeps Monetary Policy Unchanged (UPDATE 1)
-
12 Carmakers, Auto Parts Manufacturers in Japan Set Up Joint Organization to Develop Advanced Semiconductors
-
Takashimaya Apologizes for Christmas Cakes Delivered in Deformed Shape
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Governor Ueda Sees Need to Look at More Price Data
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak