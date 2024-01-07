Operation at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport Runway C to Restart from Monday; Number of Landings, Takeoffs to Be Restored

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Restoration work of Runway C is conducted at Hanada Airpot in Tokyo on Sunday.

Haneda Airport’s Runway C, which has been closed immediately since the collision between a Japan Airlines plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft, will resume operations from Monday. All runways at the airport in Tokyo will be in operation for the first time in six days following the fatal accident on Tuesday. The number of landings and takeoffs will be restored to pre-accident level.

Following a lot of flight cancellation, All Nippon Airways will operate all flights to and from Haneda from Monday. However, Japan Airlines will cancel 14 domestic flights, saying the company cannot temporarily fully prepare for restarting operation of all flights due to post accident works. JAL’s cancellations are expected to be decreased from Tuesday.