Isetan Mitsukoshi, Takashimaya, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Report Surge in December Sales with Luxury Brands Leading the Way
17:19 JST, January 4, 2024
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Takashimaya Co. and Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co., three major department store companies, announced Thursday that their sales in December (preliminary figures, same store base) exceeded those of the same month last year, thanks to strong sales of luxury brands and cosmetics.
Duty-free sales to foreign visitors were also brisk. Isetan Mitsukoshi’s metropolitan area stores saw a 13.1% increase from the same month last year, with the Mitsukoshi Ginza store seeing a 23% increase. Takashimaya posted a 10.1% increase, while Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores had a 7.2% increase.
