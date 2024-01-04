- Companies
Nissan Provides Power from EV to Earthquake-Affected Noto Peninsula
13:49 JST, January 4, 2024
Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday that it has begun providing power using an electric vehicle (EV) to an earthquake-stricken area of the Noto Peninsula.
The company’s move came in response to a request for support from Ishikawa Prefecture.
The Nissan dealership in Kanazawa has provided one EV equipped with a power supply function to the town of Anamizu.
