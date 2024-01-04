Nissan Provides Power from EV to Earthquake-Affected Noto Peninsula

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A Nissan EV supplies power for the air conditioning system of the company’s factory in Kitakata, Fukushima, in December.

Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday that it has begun providing power using an electric vehicle (EV) to an earthquake-stricken area of the Noto Peninsula.

The company’s move came in response to a request for support from Ishikawa Prefecture.

The Nissan dealership in Kanazawa has provided one EV equipped with a power supply function to the town of Anamizu.