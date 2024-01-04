Home>Business>Companies
Nissan Provides Power from EV to Earthquake-Affected Noto Peninsula

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
A Nissan EV supplies power for the air conditioning system of the company’s factory in Kitakata, Fukushima, in December.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:49 JST, January 4, 2024

Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday that it has begun providing power using an electric vehicle (EV) to an earthquake-stricken area of the Noto Peninsula.

The company’s move came in response to a request for support from Ishikawa Prefecture.

The Nissan dealership in Kanazawa has provided one EV equipped with a power supply function to the town of Anamizu.

