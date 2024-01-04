- Companies
JAL Expects ¥15 Billion Loss from Aircraft Destroyed in Collision
13:03 JST, January 4, 2024
Japan Airlines said Thursday it expects to incur about ¥15 billion in damages after it lost an Airbus A350-900 plane in a collision with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on a runway at Haneda Airport. The damages will be recorded as an operating loss in the fiscal year ending March 2024.
The collision occurred at 5:47 p.m. on Tuesday, immediately after the JAL plane landed at Haneda Airport. The state-of-the-art aircraft, delivered to the airline in November 2021, caught fire and was completely destroyed. Aviation insurance is expected to cover the loss, and the impact on financial results for the fiscal year is being examined.
JAL had projected in October that its final profit for this fiscal year would be ¥80 billion, up by about 130% from a year earlier.
