Jetstar Japan Cancels 9 Domestic Flights Friday



A Jetstar Japan’s airplane

TOKYO (Jiji Press)—Jetstar Japan canceled nine domestic flights on Friday as the budget airline failed to secure enough crew members due to a labor strike.

The cancellations are expected to affect about 1,500 passengers on five routes including between Narita and New Chitose airports. Jetstar has no plans to cancel international flights.

The airline canceled two flights for three consecutive days through Tuesday due to the impact of the strike. On Friday, 36 workers, the largest in the strike that has been ongoing since Dec. 22, are scheduled to walk off the job, according to Jetstar’s labor union.