- Companies
Improper Installation of Heat Shield Mat in VW Vehicles May Cause Fire
17:19 JST, December 25, 2023
Volkswagen Group Japan announced Monday that a VW Golf TDI might have caused a fire in the two-story parking lot of a pachinko parlor in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, in August. About 150 parked cars were caught in the blaze.
As the possibility that the fire was caused by a manufacturing defect cannot be ruled out, Volkswagen Japan reported a recall to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry on Friday. The recall covers nine models – including the Golf TDI – and a total of 6,512 vehicles imported between February 2021 and November 2023.
According to the company’s report, a heat shield mat for the brake fluid reservoir tank in the engine compartment was not fitted properly. In the worst-case scenario, the improper installation may cause a brake fluid leak, causing the fluid to come into contact with high-temperature exhaust system parts, resulting in a fire.
The fire occurred on Aug. 20 in a steel-framed concrete parking lot of a pachinko parlor. According to the local fire department, the fire consumed a total of 153 parked cars and was extinguished after about four hours. A security camera in the parking lot showed a Golf TDI catching fire a few minutes after it was parked.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
-
Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
-
Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
-
Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
-
Keidanren to Discuss Pros and Cons of Weak Yen; Business Lobby Traditionally Favored Weaker Currency
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
- Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Kim Ju Ae May Be His Heir, South Korea Suspects; North Korea Reportedly Calls Her ‘Female General’