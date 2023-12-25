Improper Installation of Heat Shield Mat in VW Vehicles May Cause Fire

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The parking lot of a pachinko parlor enveloped in black smoke on Aug. 20, in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Volkswagen Group Japan announced Monday that a VW Golf TDI might have caused a fire in the two-story parking lot of a pachinko parlor in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, in August. About 150 parked cars were caught in the blaze.

As the possibility that the fire was caused by a manufacturing defect cannot be ruled out, Volkswagen Japan reported a recall to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry on Friday. The recall covers nine models – including the Golf TDI – and a total of 6,512 vehicles imported between February 2021 and November 2023.

According to the company’s report, a heat shield mat for the brake fluid reservoir tank in the engine compartment was not fitted properly. In the worst-case scenario, the improper installation may cause a brake fluid leak, causing the fluid to come into contact with high-temperature exhaust system parts, resulting in a fire.

The fire occurred on Aug. 20 in a steel-framed concrete parking lot of a pachinko parlor. According to the local fire department, the fire consumed a total of 153 parked cars and was extinguished after about four hours. A security camera in the parking lot showed a Golf TDI catching fire a few minutes after it was parked.