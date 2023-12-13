Tokyo Condo Complex Built on Athletes Village Site to Welcome Residents in Jan.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Harumi Flag condominium complex is seen at a press preview in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

The Harumi Flag condominium complex, which was developed on the site of the athletes village for the Tokyo Games, was unveiled to the press on Monday in Chuo Ward, Tokyo.

The approximately 13-hectare site comprises 21 residential buildings housing 5,632 units for sale and rent, elementary and junior high schools, as well as commercial facilities. In addition, two 50-story tower condominiums are also expected to be completed on the site in 2025.

Residents will be able to move into the condominiums starting in January. The units were originally scheduled to be ready around March this year, however, it was delayed as a result of the Games being postponed.

The average cost per unit for the condominiums, excluding the tower units, is approximately ¥75 million.

“The area offers beautiful scenery and a safe environment,” said a Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co. representative. “It will remain as a legacy of the 2020 Tokyo Games.”

The press preview was organized by 10 major real estate companies, including Mitsui Fudosan Residential Co.