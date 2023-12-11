Home>BUSINESS>COMPANIES
KDDI Mobile Phones Disrupted in Western Japan (Update 1)


The Japan News

11:04 JST, December 11, 2023

KDDI Corp announced that the disruptions on its voice and data communication services, that occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Monday and mainly affected western Japan, was restored at 10:11 a.m. on Monday.

