- COMPANIES
KDDI Mobile Phones Disrupted in Western Japan (Update 1)
11:04 JST, December 11, 2023
KDDI Corp announced that the disruptions on its voice and data communication services, that occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Monday and mainly affected western Japan, was restored at 10:11 a.m. on Monday.
