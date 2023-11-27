Over 400,000 Records from LY Corp, Which Operates Line App, May Have Been Leaked in Cyber-Attack





Over 400,000 records, including user information for the Line free communication app operated by LY Corp., may have been leaked, it was learned Monday

The possible leak is believed to have occurred around October, when the servers of LY Corp. were hit by a cyber-attack against South Korean IT giant Naver Corp., a major shareholder of LY Corp. However, the information suspected of being leaked appears not to include names, credit card numbers or other information that could expose users’ identities.