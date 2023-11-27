- COMPANIES
Over 400,000 Records from LY Corp, Which Operates Line App, May Have Been Leaked in Cyber-Attack
14:42 JST, November 27, 2023
Over 400,000 records, including user information for the Line free communication app operated by LY Corp., may have been leaked, it was learned Monday
The possible leak is believed to have occurred around October, when the servers of LY Corp. were hit by a cyber-attack against South Korean IT giant Naver Corp., a major shareholder of LY Corp. However, the information suspected of being leaked appears not to include names, credit card numbers or other information that could expose users’ identities.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
-
Japan, Vietnam Trade Ministers Discuss Supply Chains, IPEF
-
Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
-
Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
-
Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Japan, Vietnam Trade Ministers Discuss Supply Chains, IPEF
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question