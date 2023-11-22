Home>BUSINESS>COMPANIES
Toshiba Approves Proposal to Delist from Stock Exchange for First Time Since Becoming Listed in 1949

The headquarters of Toshiba Corp. is seen in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

11:28 JST, November 22, 2023

Toshiba Corp. approved a proposal at its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday to delist the company from stock exchange for the first time since it became listed in 1949.

