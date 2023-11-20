- COMPANIES
Azabudai Hills Development, with Japan’s New Tallest Skyscraper, Opens Doors to Press in Tokyo
15:12 JST, November 20, 2023
The Azabudai Hills building complex, which features Japan’s tallest habitable building, was shown to the press by Mori Building Co. on Monday in Minato Ward, Tokyo.
The 64-story, 330-meter-tall Mori JP Tower, the centerpiece of the complex, rises higher than Osaka’s Abeno Harukas in height and is just a few meters shy of Tokyo Tower’s tallest point.
The complex, which houses offices and other facilities, will open Friday. Mori Building expects about 30 million people will visit the complex annually.
Lower floors of the complex house commercial facilities and the Keio University Center for Preventive Medicine, while upper floors serve as residences run by the Aman Group, a luxury hotel operator.
The complex holds some 860,000 square meters, topping the 760,000-square-meter or so Roppongi Hills complex, which opened in Minato Ward in 2003. It also sits on 8.1 hectares, includes a green space at its center, and boasts one of the largest international schools in central Tokyo.
The site was originally very uneven and had been densely packed with wooden houses and other small buildings. Partly due to concerns about how the area would handle a disaster, Mori Building established a community council for redevelopment in 1989 and worked with as many as 300 landowners on the project.
