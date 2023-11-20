Home>BUSINESS>COMPANIES
SoftBank’s Fixed-Line Phone Services Restored in Eastern Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The logo of SoftBank Corp.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:28 JST, November 20, 2023

SoftBank Corp. announced Monday that that its fixed-line phone services have been restored around noon after a disruption in eastern Japan earlier that day.

According to the company, the trouble was caused by an equipment failure.

