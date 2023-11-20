Home>BUSINESS>COMPANIES
  • COMPANIES

SoftBank’s Fixed-Line Phone Services Disrupted Again in Eastern Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The logo of SoftBank Corp.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:52 JST, November 20, 2023

SoftBank Corp. said Monday morning that its fixed-line phone services have been disrupted in eastern Japan since around 8:30 a.m. on the day.

The company is investigating the cause of the trouble.

SoftBank’s fixed-line was disrupted for about 14 hours in eastern Japan from Saturday and Sunday, and fully restored on Sunday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING