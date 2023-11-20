- COMPANIES
SoftBank’s Fixed-Line Phone Services Disrupted Again in Eastern Japan
10:52 JST, November 20, 2023
SoftBank Corp. said Monday morning that its fixed-line phone services have been disrupted in eastern Japan since around 8:30 a.m. on the day.
The company is investigating the cause of the trouble.
SoftBank’s fixed-line was disrupted for about 14 hours in eastern Japan from Saturday and Sunday, and fully restored on Sunday.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
-
Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
-
Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
-
BOJ To Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Curve Control (UPDATE 1)
-
Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- BOJ To Allow Long-Term Interest Rates to Rise Above 1% with Revision to JGB Yield Curve Control (UPDATE 1)
- Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End