Itochu Eyes Acquiring Embattled Bigmotor
11:24 JST, November 19, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Major Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. said Friday that it will evaluate Bigmotor Co.’s assets together with an investment fund to examine the feasibility of rebuilding the embattled used car dealer.
Itochu plans to acquire Bigmotor if it determines that the company’s rehabilitation is feasible. It will draw a conclusion on the matter by next spring.
On Friday, Itochu, subsidiary Itochu Enex Co. and investment fund J-Will Partners concluded a basic agreement with Bigmotor to conduct an exclusive asset evaluation.
They also agreed that Bigmotor’s founding family will be excluded from management.
