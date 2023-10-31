- COMPANIES
Oriental Land Logs Record Revenue, Profit
11:31 JST, October 31, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Oriental Land Co. on Monday posted record revenue and net profit for its fiscal first half ended in September as the number of visitors to its Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks grew sharply.
Consolidated net profit doubled to ¥54.5 billion in the six months from a year before, and revenue increased 39.3% to ¥284.3 billion.
