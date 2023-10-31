Home>BUSINESS>COMPANIES
  • COMPANIES

Oriental Land Logs Record Revenue, Profit

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, on April.

Jiji Press

11:31 JST, October 31, 2023

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Oriental Land Co. on Monday posted record revenue and net profit for its fiscal first half ended in September as the number of visitors to its Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks grew sharply.

Consolidated net profit doubled to ¥54.5 billion in the six months from a year before, and revenue increased 39.3% to ¥284.3 billion.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING