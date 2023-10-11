New PS5 Model to Hit Shelves Nov.

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The logo of Sony Interactive Entertainment is seen in Tokyo, Japan.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. said Wednesday that it will release a new model of its PlayStation 5 home game console on Nov. 10.

The main body of the new model is 30% smaller and 20% lighter than that of the existing model, while the data storage capacity has increased, according to SIE, Sony Group Corp.’s game unit.

The revamped model will be priced at ¥66,980.

For the digital edition, designed to download game software via the internet, the price will be ¥59,980. A disk drive will be sold separately and can be attached.

SIE will end sales of the current model as soon as stocks run out.

On Oct. 18, the company will raise the prices of some peripheral devices, such as wireless controllers and headsets, in view of economic circumstances around the world and in various regions, it said.