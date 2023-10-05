- COMPANIES
Nisshin Oillio to Raise Prices of Products Including Sesame Oil; Causes Include Political Unrest in Africa, High Import Prices
20:53 JST, October 5, 2023
The Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd. announced Thursday that it will raise the prices of 13 products for home use, including “Nisshin Healthy Goma Koyu” sesame oil. Nine products for commercial use will also see price increases.
Price increases range from 4-26%. These new prices will be in effect from January 2024.
The increase in prices is due to the global shortage of sesame supplies, caused in part by political unrest in Africa, as well as the prolonged depreciation of the yen, which has made import prices relatively high.
