Mitsubishi Motors to End Production in China amid EV Shift
16:19 JST, September 28, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Mitsubishi Motors Corp. plans to withdraw from production in China due to sluggish sales of gasoline-powered vehicles in the country, it was learned on Wednesday.
The Japanese automaker has entered final talks with joint venture partner Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. on the matter, informed sources said.
Mitsubishi Motors started production in China in September 2012 through a joint venture it set up with Guangzhou Automobile Group and major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp.
In November 2022, Mitsubishi Motors launched its Outlander gasoline-powered SUV in China. However, due to sluggish sales amid the popularity of electric vehicles, the company has suspended local production since March this year.
Amid the rapid EV shift in China’s auto market, other Japanese automakers, including Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co., are also facing sharp sales declines and reviewing their strategies.
