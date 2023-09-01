- COMPANIES
PlayStation Portal Remote Player Launches on Nov. 15; Handheld Game-Streaming Device for PS5 Games
17:21 JST, September 1, 2023
Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. announced Friday that the PlayStation Portal Remote Player, a game-streaming handheld device for PlayStation 5 games, will launch on Nov. 15.
The device will be priced at ¥29,980, including tax. Pre-orders start on Sept. 29 at retailers and elsewhere.
The Portal, which has controllers on either side and an 8-inch screen in the center, can be used to remotely stream PS5 games. However, it requires Wi-Fi connection to a PS5. The device can be played even while other people are using the TV.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Seeks UAE Investment In Semiconductor Industry
-
Japan to Boost Cooperation with Africa on Critical Minerals to Strengthen Economic Security, Supply Chain
-
Recycled Shinkansen Trains Back in Swing as Baseball Bats
-
Summer Bonuses at Major Japan Firms Hit 3-Year High
-
Seibu Department Store in Tokyo May Face Strike from Thursday
JN ACCESS RANKING