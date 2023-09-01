Home>BUSINESS>COMPANIES
  • COMPANIES

Yodobashi to Buy Land of Seibu Ikebukuro Department Store

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
One of Yodobashi outlets in Tokyo.

Jiji Press

12:27 JST, September 1, 2023

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese electronics retailer Yodobashi Holdings Co. plans to buy the land of department store chain Sogo & Seibu Co.’s Seibu Ikebukuro store in Tokyo for some ¥300 billion, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Yodobashi will purchase the land from U.S. private equity firm Fortress Investment Group LLC, which is scheduled to acquire Sogo & Seibu from Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co. on Friday, the people said.

The land deal will help reinforce the involvement of Yodobashi, which plans to open outlets at some Sogo & Seibu department stores, including the Ikebukuro store, in the reconstruction of the company.

Sogo & Seibu owes about ¥300 billion in debt. The proceeds from the land sale will be used to help the company repay debt.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING