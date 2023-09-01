- COMPANIES
Yodobashi to Buy Land of Seibu Ikebukuro Department Store
12:27 JST, September 1, 2023
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese electronics retailer Yodobashi Holdings Co. plans to buy the land of department store chain Sogo & Seibu Co.’s Seibu Ikebukuro store in Tokyo for some ¥300 billion, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.
Yodobashi will purchase the land from U.S. private equity firm Fortress Investment Group LLC, which is scheduled to acquire Sogo & Seibu from Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co. on Friday, the people said.
The land deal will help reinforce the involvement of Yodobashi, which plans to open outlets at some Sogo & Seibu department stores, including the Ikebukuro store, in the reconstruction of the company.
Sogo & Seibu owes about ¥300 billion in debt. The proceeds from the land sale will be used to help the company repay debt.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Seeks UAE Investment In Semiconductor Industry
-
Japan to Boost Cooperation with Africa on Critical Minerals to Strengthen Economic Security, Supply Chain
-
China Curbs Gallium Exports Amid Semiconductor Tensions
-
Recycled Shinkansen Trains Back in Swing as Baseball Bats
-
Summer Bonuses at Major Japan Firms Hit 3-Year High
JN ACCESS RANKING